Loon sculpture dedication held in St. Paul

(ABC 6 News) — The giant loon sculpture in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood is complete.

City leaders gathered on Thursday to dedicate the sculpture which is now named “The Calling.”

The sculpture is part of an effort to redevelop and revitalize the area around Allianz Field.