Locals react to Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel

(ABC 6 News) – President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that is expected to begin Monday night.

Trump’s agreement states Iran will initiate the 12-hour ceasefire, then Israel will follow with the second 12-hour ceasefire. After 24 hours, the war will be officially declared over.

Meanwhile people are hopeful the president’s announcement is a step toward peace between Israel and Iran and an end in a politically motivated violence.

Michelle Werner, a local Jewish Rabbi at B’nai Israel Synagogu said she hopes the president is being truthful given the violence targeting Israelis.

“Israelis have been living under siren alerts for days and when you look at the map of Israel, they have siren alerts and the entire country is under red,” Werner said.

According to Werner, a lot of people in Rochester have direct ties to the international community making the situation much more emotional for them.

“Peace over the skies of Israel, that would be a great relief. I don’t see any reason why Iranians need to suffer either.”

The National Iranian American Council condemned the violence in a statement reading in part…

“We welcome the news that a ceasefire has been brokered in the senseless and illegal war that Israel and the U.S. waged on Iran. Now we hope that the countless families who have been displaced and who are grieving the deaths of their loved ones will get some relief.”

Jay Shahidi was born in Iran and came to the United States in the 1960s. He is a member of the cultural foreign policy group, Global Minnesota. Shahidi called on Trump to mitigate the situation in the Middle East.

“President Trump has the power to calm things down, to calm Israelis down, to negotiate, to create conditions. So otherwise, the situation is going to become very ominous,” Shahidi said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said they will stop their attacks if Israel stopped its airstrikes by 4 a.m. local time. Since then, though, Iran has launched several attacks after that deadline, making it unclear if the ceasefire will go into effect.

This is a developing story stay with ABC 6 for the latest