Locals react to Thanksgiving travel

(ABC 6 News) – They call it one of the busiest travel days of the year. According to Airlines for America, 31 million Americans are expected to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are heading to New York City, and our whole family is eventually gonna meet there and we’re going to be celebrating Thanksgiving in Manhattan,” said Scott Skogen, a traveler at RST.

Rochester International Airport has been expecting a big ramp up in travel this week. Doing what they can to make holiday travel as smooth as possible.

“I feel like our planes are doing pretty good today, yesterday was the peak day. So you’re getting people who might have delayed one more day headed out on vacation. For us it’s been a pretty smooth day so far,” said John Reed, executive director at RST.

Travelers say so far, they have been pleased with the travel process and how easy it’s been to get around the airport.

“To get our stuff checked it too minimal time, and going through security went very fast. I mean I just think it was a great experience, especially when it’s the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and things can be difficult, I thought it was really really simple,” Skogen said.

“I look forward to the travel, I don’t expect anything to far out of the ordinary,” said Christopher Broadbridge, another RST traveler.

But it’s not just airports, as travel on major highways has picked up as well. According to Triple-A, 80 million people will be driving on roads across the country for Thanksgiving. Those traveling by car, don’t have as many good things to say about the traffic.

“All in all it just felt like it was off. Usually on the road this time of year it’s usually just a straight shot, but idk something just feels off,” said Troy Amer, a road traveler.

Urging others to stay safe on the roads while making their way to their destination.

“Stay awake, watch the roads, watch the other drivers,” said Joe Loglin, another road traveler.