Locals react to President Biden dropping out of the presidential race

(ABC 6 News) – The last time the incumbent president seeking re-election dropped out of the race was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

With the election quickly approaching, democrats have to act fast.

President Biden’s decision to drop out of the race comes just a little over 100 days from election day.

Many had questions regarding president Biden’s age and whether or not he was fit to do the job.

“I think anybody with eyes and ears is pretty well aware that our current president Joe Biden was not capable to handle the rigors of presidency,” Minnesota senator Carla Nelson said.

President Biden now endorsing his vice president Kamala Harris to run in his place, but she hasn’t secured the nomination quite yet.

Senator Nelson doesn’t feel too concerned about who the democrats appoint to be on the ballot and points to issues like rising inflation and unsecured borders under Biden’s presidency as obstacles the new candidate will have to overcome.

“I think regardless of who that nominee is, they’re still going to be stuck with the failing record that President Biden had.”

With this news coming so soon to election day, senator Nelson doesn’t believe the democrats have enough time to come together to get behind the new nominee and sees the republicans as more unified at this point of time, but Minnesota senator Liz Boldon believes there is enough time.

“What I’m hearing from folks is that people are getting on the same page that there is both that gratitude to President Biden and that forward looking of the future and where we’re going.”

As the democrats begin to shift gears to elect a new candidate, senator Boldon believes whoever it is would still be a better option than former president Donald Trump.

“We have seen him be a president, we know his beliefs, we have seen project 2025, we know what they want to do if they get back into power again.”

President Biden does plan to speak to the nation later this week-to go into detail about his decision to step down.

He said that he believes it is in the best interest of his party and the country for him to stand down and to focus on fulfilling his duties as president for the remainder of his term.