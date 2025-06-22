Local youth spend lemonade stand money on giving back to community

A couple of local kids decided to use their lemonade stand money to donate to The Landing.

(ABC 6 News) – Two young boys took part in Rochester’s Lemonade Day a couple weeks ago, and instead of spending all of their earnings on themselves, they decided to use some of it to give back to the community.

Six-year-old Beau Asfahl and his 14-year-old brother Jose Asfahl raised a whopping $550 with their lemonade stand, taking about half of that plus a matching amount from their parents to the grocery store.

The two spent $500 on cases of water, cups of noodles, and various snack foods, donating all of it to The Landing MN in Rochester.

Beau and Jose’s mom, Kimberlee Asfahl, told ABC 6 this has been the family’s attempt to give back to the community that helped them when their house burned down in December.

“We have been working hard to show them how giving back works and that we can help those in need just like people helped us,” she said via Facebook.

The boys are looking forward to doing another stand later this summer.