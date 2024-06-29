Local voters react to Thursday’s presidential debate

Voters react to Thursday's presidential debate.

(ABC 6 News) — All eyes were set on the debate stage as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump faced off in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 27.

But after the debate, many were concerned with Biden’s performance as the 81-year-old struggled to articulate his thoughts and answers.

“Anyone that believed that he didn’t have some issue communicating would have been convinced with that debate,” Duane Quam, MN Representative for District 24A, said.

And some in the Democratic Party even called for Biden to step aside and give another democrat a shot at the Oval Office.

“I thought the Democratic party was really hard on their candidate. I was actually surprised that they didn’t give him really much credit for anything,” Sidna Tulledge-Schietell, of Rochester, said.

Age was also a big factor – as Biden would be 86 and Trump would be 82 and the end of the next term.

But some said age did not seem to affect the former president.

“President Trump is absolutely on his A Game. I mean he is ready to take back this country and help out wherever he needs to be,” Martha Mae Kottschade, of Rochester, said.

Others were frustrated with Trump, as he failed to answer questions from the moderators and chose to instead speak about other topics.

President Biden and former President Trump will go head-to-head again on Sept. 10.