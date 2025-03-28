Local vets hold protest over potential cuts at the department of veterans affairs

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6) – Local veterans held a protest Thursday raising concerns over the potential cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

They held the rally in front of the Union Soldiers & Sailors monument outside the Freeborn County courthouse.

The Trump administration is proposing laying off 83,000 workers.

Protesters raising concerns over the potential for longer wait times at clinics and hospitals, and compromise their healthcare overall.

“We have a clinic that’s rather new and it could be closed down if they cut staff that means they will be cutting offices and I worry about that, so that would have an impact.” said concerned citizen Mary Hinnekamp.

Protesters called on Rep. Brad Finstad to oppose to potential cuts.

The protests were put together by Concerned Democrats of Freeborn County.