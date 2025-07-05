Local veteran and his family discuss the 4th of July and what it means to them

Local veterans and their families discuss what the 4th of July means to them.

(ABC 6 News) – The 4th of July may consist of hopping on a boat, or firing up the grill for a barbecue, but for one local veteran and his family, it means so much more.

“It doesn’t come free, there’s a price, for our independence, and our freedom, as a country,” said Steven Leqve, a Vietnam veteran.

Steven said the holiday means so much to him as someone who’s made great sacrifices for our country himself, and knows firsthand what those in the armed forces go through.

“It’s a celebration for myself and my family, we know the sacrifice that has been made, over many many years, with all of our military forces,” Steven said.

That’s what makes the 4th his favorite holiday.

“We did our share of fireworks and enjoyed in the festivities also, that the city has, so yeah we had a very very good time,” said Steven.

And with every person who enlists there’s a family behind them making sacrifices of their own.

“As the son of a veteran, I’ve seen firsthand, the dedication and sacrifice that our service people have made, it’s inspiring, and certainly for me as a son of a veteran, something that I’m very very humbled to be able to celebrate with an individual that has defended and served our country,” said Steven’s son, Chad Leqve.

Chad said not only was gaining independence significant, but being able to maintain it is just as important.

“Winning it was significant, but equally significant has been defending it for 249 years, right, making sure that this country continues to enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy in this country, and really does maintain it’s name as the land of opportunity,” Chad said.

And that is something all Americans should continue to be proud of.

Both Leqve’s say despite all the challenges our country faces today, the important part is that people keep celebrating the 4th of July, saying at the end of the day, nothing beats the USA.