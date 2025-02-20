Local travelers talk flying concerns amid plane crash incidents

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- 2.9 million people on average travel on a plane each day in the United States, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

And now, with recent crashes in Toronto and Washington D.C., some people are sharing some concerns.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bit nervous,” said RST traveler Jason Capelle.

Capelle was at the Rochester International Airport and was heading to Florida on Thursday to visit family.

“We’re flying Delta. It’s the exact same type as what happened in Toronto, so it’s the exact same plane. So it’ll be interesting just to see how that goes, but fingers crossed, everything will go alright,” Capelle said.

But despite those concerns, he never considered changing his travel plans.

“I think it’s something that people are more worried about, but at the same time, it’s not really stopping plans. I mean I wasn’t gonna cancel my trip or anything,” said Capelle.

Jason Caldwell is a more frequent flyer, and says the news of recent crashes doesn’t concern him.

“I fly every week for work, and so I have no worries, stress at all. I fly every week,” Caldwell said.

Great Planes Aviation is a flight school near the airport. They want to emphasize that the majority of flight still remain safe, but they can use those incidents as examples to further education.

“We take these things very seriously. We discuss them and we look at, every time these things happen, we look at, do we need to adjust our processes, or are we already covering that material,” said Scott Koon, the chief instructor at Great Planes Aviation.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, in January there were actually a record low number of crashes compared to previous years, and air travel remains among the safest ways to get around.