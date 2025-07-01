Local teen gifted adaptive sport wheelchair

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Adaptive sports are a great way for people with disabilities to stay active, but sometimes, financial barriers can make it difficult if not impossible.

That’s why two groups in Rochester made sure one local athlete, Aidan Falcon, was able to get in the game with a new adaptive sport wheelchair.

“I’ve been working toward wheelchair basketball a lot as a goal to play in college and hopefully the Paralympics one day, and so this is definitely something, I wanted one for myself ever since really I jumped in one for the first time,” Falcon said.

Falcon is a senior at Austin High School and spends his free time playing for multiple wheelchair basketball teams, including the Med City Rollers operated by EA Therapeutic Health.

He has been using sports chairs provided by the program, but now he has been gifted one of his own.

“Aidan earning that chair is fantastic. He’s one that, he’s not only a part of our basketball team, but he takes part in traveling teams, so he’s going all over the country. So he’s going to make fantastic use of that chair,” said Jackson Hample, the head coach of the Med City Rollers.

Falcon said this custom chair will allow him to practice on his own, but he also sees it as a chance to make the world of adaptive sports more accessible.

“I just hope I can use this chair also as an opportunity to kind of get adaptive sports out there more too, especially for school systems and stuff,” Falcon said.

Falcon also participates in adaptive track, and he will spend his senior yea focusing on school and choosing a college to attend to continue playing wheelchair basketball.

“It’s truly amazing to watch them grow and be a part of not only our team, but grow on other teams. And Aidan’s going to grow, and he’s going to be in college, and watching that is truly remarkable,” said Liana Boffeli, the program coordinator for EA Therapeutic Health.