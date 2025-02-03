Local teachers nominated for 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

(ABC 6 News) — 142 teachers have been nominated for the 2025 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award, including multiple local teachers.

This year marks the 61st year of the program celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota.

Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education, and Adult Basic Education teachers from public or private schools.

The following local teachers have been nominated:

Christoph Dundas, Austin Public Schools

Debra Hinrichs, Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools

Heather Christensen, Rochester Public Schools

Shaun Lang, Rochester Public Schools

Brittany Lehrke, Rochester Public Schools

Criselda Martinez, Rochester Public Schools

Education Minnesota, the 84,000-member statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program.