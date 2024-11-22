Local road officials urge public to slow down after multiple crashes following first snow fall

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It was the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday, and with it came it’s unwelcome companion: icy roads all across Minnesota.

Cars in ditches and a number of crashes spotted up and down roads, especially in Southeastern Minnesota.

It’s only a sign of things to come, so to keep from landing in the ditch yourself, or worse, in a terrible crash, officials say, “slow down”.

“Folks have to remember, you know you just need to be cautious and aware that that weather has now changed the driving surface so, you know, slow down, that’s the big thing, and adjust your travel time more,” said Mike Dougherty, MnDot Spokesmen.

Wednesday’s blistery conditions were to blame for 3 big accidents here in our area. One was in Pine Island, where according to state patrol, a truck lost control after hitting an ice path and rolled several times before landing in a ditch.

The truck then burst into flames. Luckily, the driver was removed before it was engulfed.

“I was so relieved to see someone come up. Because, as I like broke my back, my back hurt pretty bad. I was kind of making sure my younger sister was okay because she was sitting in the back seat,” said Josephine Sauder, the driver in the Pine Island crash.

Fortunately, Sauder and her sister weren’t seriously hurt, giving much of the credit to their seat belts and being alert.

“My seat belt for sure saved us, because when the truck rolled and stuff, we would’ve either been ejected, because the front windshield was broken, and glass was all over the place. Yeah, I would just say, watch the ice, keep it in four wheel drive,” Sauder said.

MnDot officials say they had snowplows out across the region yesterday to prepare for road conditions. However, when it comes to pre treating roads, Doughtery says it depends on the type of snow storm.

“Yesterday, there was enough moisture where it would wash off the roads, so we’re not going to put salt or brine down that we know is just going to get washed away, so they’ll monitor each storm and see what the best approach is,” said Doughtery.

A great tool literally at your fingertips is just to dial 511 for the latest road conditions.