Local racing legend Harland Morehart dies at 86

(ABC 6 News) — A local racing legend has died at the age of 86.

According to a Facebook post from Deer Creek Speedway, Harland Morehart died on Friday at Season’s Hospice in Rochester.

Morehart spent 70 years in the racing community, starting his dirt racing career in 1955 in Gary, Fergus Falls, and Glyndon, Minnesota. Morehart’s final race happened at Deer Creek Speedway in 2022 at the age of 83, and he continued to attend races after his career ended.

A funeral service is planned for Morehart at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4 at River Park Chapel in Rochester. Burial will follow at Oakwood East Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 10 to 1:00 PM at River Park Chapel on Wednesday morning prior to the service.

Condolences and memories of Morehart can be shared here.