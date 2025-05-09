Local priests react to Pope Leo XIV election

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Catholic churches all across the area welcomed the newly elected Pope Leo XIV on Thursday.

“He has given himself to God and to us, and for that, we are filled with joy,” said Father Will Thompson, of the Chancery of the Diocese of Rochester and Winona.

And with Pope Leo being the first American pope, the excitement, as well as the shock, is even greater.

“So often I’ve heard many leaders of the church, specifically American cardinals or bishops, who had their doubt that there never would be a day that we would have a holy father that came from the United States of America,” said Brian Hansen, the coordinator for Adult and Lay Formation at the Diocese of Winona Rochester.

Father Will Thompson said he thinks an American pope will be a good thing for the Catholic Church going forward.

“I think with him being pope right now, that’s going to go a long ways in helping the world understand that the church in America is a faithful church, a church that desires to follow Jesus Christ, and to let the Holy spirit work in our lives,” Thompson said.

Father Thompson expects Pope Leo to help spread peace throughout the world.

“Whenever an opportunity to step into a situation that is tense, a situation that is terrible, I think he will take the opportunity to try and bridge the gap,” said Thompson.

And even though each pope is different, priests say the message remains the same.

“The first words he spoke, were the ones Jesus spoke 2000 years ago. It’s an amazing part of the history of the Church, and I think for us, it’s something that always touches my heart,” said Father John Sauer from the Pax Christi Church in Rochester.

A lot of excitement is underway, as churches say they are ready to get started under Pope Leo’s leadership.