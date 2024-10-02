Local officials react to vice presidential debate

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance went head to head Tuesday night for their first and only vice presidential debate.

The debate gave both candidates an opportunity to further introduce themselves to the nation, with the goal of brining in some of the undecided voters.

Walz and Vance debated issues like the economy, the environment, immigration and more.

Representatives in the DFL party said they were happy to see several achievements and policies passed highlighted during the debate.

They said they think it could help show what Walz could do if he and Vice President Kamala Harris are elected to the oval office in November.

Rep. Kim Hicks (DFL – Rochester) said Walz highlighted positive changes he has made, while Vance used his time to be divisive.

“I’m just seeing the same blaming, and fear mongering and othering of people from JD Vance, and I’m seeing Governor Walz talk about the way that we support families, and invest in our communities and help our neighbors,” Hicks said.

But local republicans said Vance was able to better connect with the American people when he spoke about his life experience and his goals if he and Donald Trump are elected.

Rep. Dane Quam (R – Byron) said Vance came off better to those watching the debate, while Walz seemed like he was reading talking points.

“[Vance] just seemed more personally connectable. He didn’t seem like he was reading a memorized script,” Quam said.

Harris agreed to debate Trump for a second time on Oct. 23, but the former president declined the invitation.