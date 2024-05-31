Local officials react to Trump guilty verdict

(ABC 6 News) – Following former president Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in Manhattan Thurs. afternoon, local officials in both Iowa and Minn. are reacting in different ways.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann issued the following statement:

“I am deeply disappointed by the verdict in President Donald Trump’s trial. This decision is a significant moment in our nation’s history, and it raises serious concerns about the fairness and impartiality of our judicial system. Regardless of status or political affiliation, every citizen deserves a fair trial without bias or political influence. This verdict affects the President and has far-reaching implications for the integrity of our legal and electoral processes.

Furthermore, this verdict underscores the need for continued vigilance in protecting the rights and freedoms of all Americans. We call on all citizens to join us in advocating for a judicial system free from political manipulation and dedicated to the fair administration of justice. We stand with former President Trump and will continue to support efforts to ensure that his and all Americans’ rights are respected and upheld.”

In Iowa, the Biden-Harris 2024 Comm. Dir. Michael Tyler released a statement saying:

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law. Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

Donald Trump on Thursday was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in his criminal hush money trial.

It was the first time a former U.S. president was ever tried or convicted in a criminal case, and was the first of Trump’s four indictments to reach trial.