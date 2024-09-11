Local officials react to presidential debate

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took the debate stage Tuesday night to face off for the first time.

Trump and Harris debated on issues like abortion, national security and more.

Rachel Bohman, a democrat running for the seat representing Congressional District One, said she thought Vice President Harris was the clear winner of the debate, and that she made herself out to be the clear pick for president.

Bohman said she enjoyed hearing Harris talk about her positions on issues like small business and women’s reproductive freedoms.

“It’s just not a black and white answer, and i think she really addressed that in terms of what it really means when we start restricting women’s health care,” Bohman said.

Republican representative Brad Finstad said this was Harris’s opportunity to outline the plan she has for country over the next four years, but thought she failed to do that.

“We’re not in a better place than we were five years ago, family pocket books are struggling and she wasn’t able to articulate her plan to help us do this,” Finstad said.

Harris and Trump have not agreed on a time or place to debate again. JD Vance and Tim Walz are set to take the debate stage on Oct. 1.