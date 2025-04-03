Local officials get ready for the start of construction season, how you will be affected

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- Minnesotans know two seasons all too well: winter and construction season.

As spring rolls in, so do the orange cones.

“Construction this year is definitely gonna be busy, set to match or perhaps even proceed what has happened in years past,” said Megan Moeller, Communications and Engagement Coordinator for the City of Rochester.

To get ready for this year, officials with the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation, Olmsted County and the City of Rochester have already begun planning for upcoming projects.

“We evaluate and determine what kind of fix, like in some cases it might just be putting a new bridge deck on, in other cases, it’s replacing the whole bridge,” said Mike Dougherty, the MN Dot Spokesman.

A big project is replacing the I-90 Eastbound bridge by Highway 52 with a brand new one, something officials say is crucial for traffic flow.

“92% of the left turns that were occurring at that interchange are that southbound to eastbound, so if we lift them up and over, that eliminates that and we should reduce the number of crashes,” Dougherty said.

However, the project doesn’t come without challenges, especially for those living just southeast of Rochester, in Marion Township.

“The detour starts, there just on the other side, so they can’t come north so they’re gonna have to take a longer route to get around. It’s unfortunate but that’s the reality of construction,” said Dougherty.

Dougherty, on the other hand, says the changes will be worth it.

“You’re living through it. It does seem really tough. But it’s good to kind of look at it like it’s not a permanent situation and there’s going to be improvement to it,” Dougherty said.

It’s a message to all Minn. drivers to keep their eyes up and be aware of construction workers.

“The projects that are open that have lanes closures or things like that, just make sure you’re aware, you know and stay in the lane, be in the right lane you’re supposed to be in,” said Scott Holmes, Transportation Construction Manager of Olmsted County.

You can find a map of all MN Dot Construction Projects here, Olmsted County Projects here, and City of Rochester’s here.