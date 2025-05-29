Local nonprofits wait nervously for budget, funding changes to settle

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – As federal and state budget and funding concerns continue to mount, local nonprofits are left holding their breath to see how things shake out, and what the future of their programs might be.

Just last week, President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” passed the U.S. House, and his 2026 budget is still in the works.

While many are touting positives like permanent tax cuts, others are concerned about cuts to programs.

The same could be said at the state level, where the Minnesota legislature continues to debate various policy and finance bills for multiple departments.

All this confusion and uncertainty has left local nonprofits feeling good about some changes, and bad about others.

Some are particularly concerned with how they’ll keep their doors open, let alone continue the same level of service.

Families First of Minnesota is one of those.

It runs the local Head Start program, a federally funded early child learning and care service for low income families.

Across the state, Head Start takes care of roughly 12,000 families, and here in southeast Minnesota Families First services about 500 of them.

Early budget proposals from the Trump Administration appeared to completely cut all funding for the program, which representatives of Families First say would have led to them closing their doors.

However, more recent proposals appear to have changed course, and recent comments from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. indicate the program’s funding will largely be untouched.

“It’s still going to be difficult,” says Families First Executive Director Kristin Quenzer. “We’re going to have to find ways to supplement income for increasing costs but flat funding. But like I said right now our battle is to keep our doors open and so we are thankful that the program got put back in the budget.”

Other programs are facing continued obstacles at the federal and state level.

Channel One Regional Food Bank has already been hit with potential cuts to SNAP benefits and less food overall, on top of a rising need from the community.

Now, however, it says the Minnesota legislature is making buying local food harder by swapping its “Farm to Food Shelves” program with a more costly one.

“Instead, they’ve created a local food purchase assistance program,” says Channel One Executive Director Virginia Witherspoon. “That is really meant to help marginalized farmers, people who are new to farming, be able to grow food and enter the marketplace.”

In the “Farm to Food Shelves” program, agencies like Channel One were able to purchase food from local farmers that would otherwise have gone to waste at a rate where the farmer would still be able to break even.

This new program would instead allow the farmers Channel One works with to sell at market price.

Witherspoon says that while this initiative is great and should be supported, it just means less food for the food bank.

“If we even get that funding, then the food will cost about ten times as much as it did through the ‘Farm to Food shelf’ program,” she says.

Nothing is set in stone with any of these changes.

At the state level, budget committees are still working out the details in several areas, and funding specifically for food banks could still be included in the final product.

President Trump’s 2026 budget is also far from final, and his “Big, Beautiful Bill” still needs to pass the Senate before he can sign it into law.

Overall, it’s a waiting game on all fronts.