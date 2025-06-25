Local nonprofits to receive new grants from United Way

(ABC 6 News) – United Way of Southeast Minnesota has announced $1.1 million in grants for local nonprofits across Olmsted, Dodge, and Winona Counties.

That funding will go to 41 programs across southeast Minnesota to support health, opportunity for local youth, financial security, and resiliency across the region.

Some of those programs receiving funding include Rochester and Byron’s school districts, Channel One, Salvation Army, Dodge County DARE, Family Service Rochester, and many more.

Along with grant funding, United Way also supports grantees with program evaluation, sharing impact stories, volunteer recruitment, and resource connection.

In a statement, United Way of Southeast Minnesota’s Vice President of Community Impact Grace Pesch said:

“Together, United Way staff and our partners touch the lives of thousands of people across our region. The interconnectedness and commitment to partnership we all show day in and day out will be the key to improving lives across our community.”