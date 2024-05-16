Winona community comes together to remember the fallen on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Winona Peace Officers Memorial

(ABC 6 News) – This week is National Police Officers Week, and Wednesday was a day to remember the fallen and commemorate Peace Officers Memorial Day.

It was an emotional day at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Winona. First responders, community members, friends, and family members all came together to honor those who risk their lives every day.

140 – That’s how many federal, state, and local law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty last year.

“I know that all of us are hoping these numbers will continue to go down each year,” Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said at the service Wednesday.

Wednesday’s ceremony also honored three Winona first responders who lost their lives. Including Officer Mathew Hamilton who died on December 3rd, 1874 during a struggle while arresting an unruly patron at the Winona & St. Peter Railroad.

Investigator John J. Schneider #505 lost his life on September 7th, 1980 when answering a call for help. It’s a day his family will never forget.

(Courtesy: Jon Meyer) (Courtesy: Jon Meyer)

“We heard on the scanner, unfortunately. We didn’t know who it was. We just heard it was a domestic, ‘Get out here on the double. There’s an officer down.’ That right there was pretty horrible,” Jon Meyer, Schneider’s son-in-law recalled.

Cpl. Theodore Foss SP #27 was also honored. He lost his life on August 31st, 2000 during a traffic stop on I-90. Now, the Ted Foss Move Over Law is in effect in hopes no first responder has a similar experience.

“You’re required, if you see the lights from a police officer or an ambulance, that you need to move over a lane to give them a little more safety,” explained Sheriff Ganrude.

While gone, these officers will never be forgotten.

“I worked with John Schneider and Ted Foss. So it’s a reminder to me, to be safe out there. We have a job to do but we also need to be safe. But I hope it’s also something for the younger officers coming in to keep in mind too,” Sheriff Ganrude added.

When asked what can be done to support law enforcement, Sheriff Ganrude says it all starts with going to community events. A ‘Hello’ while you see a first responder out and about also doesn’t hurt.