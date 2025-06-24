Study shows 35% of southeast Minnesota households struggling financially

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – 35% of households in southeast Minnesota are unable to meet their basic needs, including rent, childcare and groceries.

This was revealed as part of a study created by United Way of southeast Minnesota. Their measuring system known as “ALICE” contrasts the cost of living in an area with annual income.

According to the data, households with two adults and two children in southeastern Minnesota must make at least $72,000 to keep up with costs.

Grace Pesch, the vice president of community impact at United Way said this data fills in gaps with past studies.

“Most people are looking at households that are in poverty and that tells only one part of the story,” Pesch said.

This new study shows a 2% increase in families unable to keep up with growing costs of living even while employed.

The gap between the federal poverty level and the ALICE threshold leaves some households making too much for government benefits- but not enough.