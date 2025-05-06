Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns for another year

(ABC 6 News)- The 32nd Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in Austin is returning again this year.

The annual food drive takes place in Austin on the second Saturday every year. In 2024 the Stamp Out Hunger food drive brought in over 19,000 pounds of food.

This year’s drive is taking place on Saturday, May 10th. Carriers are asking the people of Austin to donate non perishable food items and place it by their mail boxes for pickup by 9 a.m. Food donations can be also brought to the Salvation Army and the post office.

