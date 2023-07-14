Spring Creek Pro National returns to Millville

(ABC 6 News) – This weekend, a popular event is returning to Millville.

The Spring Creek Pro National Motocross Championship.

Alex Martin, a retired motocross competitor, has been riding a dirt bike since since he was 3-years-old and it was only a matter of time since he would start competing.

Last year, the Millville star retired from racing.

His family owns the land where the competition takes place.

He says this event brings in 25,000 people to the area.

Spectators are looking for a thrill and this event delivers.

Alex loves the thrill of it all, even setting up for it.

“I’m out there sometimes on a weedwacker or a lawn mower pushing dirt with the dozer. So it’s really cool sport. My parents have a phenomenal facility. There’s a lot of good racing happening this weekend at Spring Creek. The weather’s going to look beautiful, so hopefully everyone can come on out and checkout the Millville Valley,” Martin said.

Speaking of those competing, Rochester’s Henry Miller and Pine Island’s Gavin Tilford, will be among a handful of Minnesotans competing in the race.