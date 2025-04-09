Spotlight on Business: A new coffee shop, bank and multipurpose building
(ABC 6 News) — In this Spotlight on Business, Justin Collopy from Realty Growth introduces us to a new coffee shop, Premiere Bank complex and a new multipurpose building:
- Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. in Rochester, Minn.
- Premiere Bank in Rochester, Minn.
- Social at The Avalon in Rochester, Minn.
