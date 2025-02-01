Second fire at Mason City Recycling Center

(ABC 6 News) – A fire broke out at the Mason City Recycling Center on Saturday, just two weeks after another fire occurred at the same location, which continued smoldering for days.

Mason City Fire Department (MCFD) was dispatched to the second fire at 12:16 p.m. on Saturday.

MCFD says a pile of old tires outside the building caught on fire from cardboard that still had smoldering embers from the previous fire.

The fire has since been extinguished.