RST team wins Customer Cup

(ABC 6 News) – It was a celebration at the Rochester International Airport on Thursday, as on airline team captured prestigious American Airlines Customer Cup.

The Customer Cup for the first quarter of 2025 was awarded to the RST American Airlines team for their operational excellence, a strong safety record and superior customer service. the team consists of 22 members, led by their Station Manager, Sean Kelly.

“This is a big award and everyone’s excited when they do win it, because it is a big feat,” explains Envoy Regional Manager Annmarie Delapaz. “The airline industry sometimes can be, you know, with weather and all those things that get in our way, it’s really a big, especially in the wintertime, it’s a big feat to win this award.”

