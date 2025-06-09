RST team wins Customer Cup
(ABC 6 News) – It was a celebration at the Rochester International Airport on Thursday, as on airline team captured prestigious American Airlines Customer Cup.
The Customer Cup for the first quarter of 2025 was awarded to the RST American Airlines team for their operational excellence, a strong safety record and superior customer service. the team consists of 22 members, led by their Station Manager, Sean Kelly.
“This is a big award and everyone’s excited when they do win it, because it is a big feat,” explains Envoy Regional Manager Annmarie Delapaz. “The airline industry sometimes can be, you know, with weather and all those things that get in our way, it’s really a big, especially in the wintertime, it’s a big feat to win this award.”
The RST’s AA team was awarded in part due to:
- Zero cancelled flights: They achieved a remarkable 100% completion factor, meaning zero flights were cancelled during the first quarter.
- Punctual departures: They maintained an impressive 97.78% on-time departure rate for morning flights, a key performance indicator.
- Speedy turnarounds: They were able to turn around late-arriving aircraft within 30 minutes 95.77% of the time (excluding weather and air traffic delays).
- Care with baggage: Out of 11,235 bags handled, there were only 13 mishandled (including damaged luggage), resulting in a 99.88% success rate. Furthermore, the RST team successfully sorted 97% of bags, prioritizing those with the shortest connection times in Chicago to ensure they made their connecting flights.