RPU shares advice for dealing with a power outage

(ABC 6 News) – With a blizzard warning in effect for much of our area, Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) is reminding everyone how to prepare in case of a power outage.

The key to getting through a big blizzard is to be prepared. Have items at home that will help in case of an outage, like flashlights, warm blankets and a battery powered radio.

While we can never predict when or if there will be an outage, RPU has plenty of crews ready to respond if the storm does cause any.

“RPU is constantly monitoring the weather, we have a really good idea of what to expect, especially in the situation like this where we do have a storm in the forecast, so our crews are always ready and prepared to go out and respond to outages and they will be working to restore those outages as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Raquel Hellman, RPU’s Communication Coordinator.

If you encounter any downed power lines while out and about, stay out of the way because they are still charged and dangerous, and call RPU immediately. The same applies if a power line falls on your property.

Here is more information on power outage safety tips, how to prevent your pipes from freezing, how to determine if your food is still safe and general electrical safety information.

To report a power outage to RPU, call 507-280-9191.