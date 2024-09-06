Rochester woman convicted on obstruction charge

ABC 6 NEWS — One Rochester woman has been convicted of a misdemeanor charge of obstructing legal processes after an incident on April 25.

At a hearing on September 5, Johnnetta Evans, 40, plead guilty to the count.

In exchange, she had one misdemeanor count of aiding an offender in avoiding arrest dismissed and was given a stay of imposition, meaning she will not go to prison so long as she remains law abiding for the next 12 months.

The charge stems from an April burglary, where Jamine Robinson Jr., 18, broke into a Rochester apartment and stole $40 from a woman.

According to court documents, Robinson Jr. fled police when approached and Evans — along with Javoury Evans, 20 — attempted to pull Robinson Jr. over an apartment balcony.

Along with her stay of imposition, Evans was given 12 months of unsupervised probation and a $50 fine.

Javoury Evans was sentenced to 50 days in Olmsted County’s jail for his involvement with the incident in August.

Robinson Jr. was convicted on one felony county of burglary in July, and sentenced to 180 days at the Olmsted County ADC, with credit for 90 days already spent in custody.