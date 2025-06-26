Rochester Salvation Army, government centers offer shelter during severe weather

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Salvation Army posted that it is open to anyone seeking shelter from storms during the severe weather warnings Thursday, June 26.

The Salvation Army Day Center is open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Landing (426 3rd Avenue SE) in Rochester is open until 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Local government centers and City Halls are also severe weather shelters for the general public.

People sheltering at the Olmsted County Government Center during severe weather warnings 6/26/25

People who are driving during severe weather should find a sturdy building to shelter in, and avoid underpasses and bridges.

If getting to shelter is impossible, drivers in imminent danger from a tornado or funnel cloud should find a low-lying area like a ravine or ditch, lie flat, and protect their heads with their hands and arms.