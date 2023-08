(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) says it’s investigating a burglary at a local tattoo studio.

Police say the incident occurred on August 9th around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Broadway Ave. at a business called Keller Tattoo.

Surveillance video shows someone breaking into the business and stealing two guitars, according to RPD.

Captain Casey Moilanen says RPD is working to locate the suspect.