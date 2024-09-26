Rochester man appears on knife assault charges

ABC 6 NEWS — A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges following an incident that took place earlier this year.

Carlos Aquino, 25, was charged in February with two counts of felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor domestic assault and a misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.

Court documents claim that Aquino swung a knife at a person, then when person then went outside, Aquino followed, and allegedly continued to threaten the first victim and a second person.

Aquino claimed to police that he picked up the knife to defend himself from a fork attack, according to court documents.

There was a warrant issued for Aquino’s arrest briefly as he failed to appear at his initial hearing, however it was soon discovered that the reason for his absence was that he was detained by a separate law enforcement agency, and the warrant was rescinded.

Aquino appeared for a settlement hearing Dec. 12. He is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing Feb. 13. 2025, followed by a jury trial beginning Feb. 24.