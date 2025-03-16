Rochester Home & Lifestyles show connects contractors with consumers

At the 2025 Rochester Home & Lifestyles show there was something for everyone, especially for those with a laundry-list of home improvement projects.

“You have spas, boats and boat docks in here,” said show organizer Brad Hansen, “…but you also have contractors. People can come in here, look at all kinds of products and services.”

The show, which ran from Friday to Sunday at the Graham Arena in Rochester, saw more than 65 local vendors and contractors peddling their wares and services to customers “thinking spring.”

“Oh, yeah, now’s the time for all the projects to get goin’,” said Bob Denny of the Home Improvement Professionals. “This is a very nice time to get to talk to people, kind of figure out what’s going on around the area for work that’s going to be happening. We’re talking lots of remodeling projects with folks.”

Hansen said this is the fifth annual rendition of the show, and featured a wealth of consumers.

“We’ve had a great show,” said Hansen. “People are spending money. It’s okay to spend money on lifestyle things that they want, but also consult with businesses about problems or projects they might have.”