RFD “working on” fire at Meadow Park Apartments

ABC 6 NEWS — Early Wednesday morning, the Rochester Fire Department responded to what they’re calling a “major fire” at the Meadow Park Apartments.

The took place on the third floor of the building, and while RFD says they’ve extinguished the flames, they say they’re still working on clearing the scene.

RFD says that, as of now, there are no significant injuries, but did say that a number of occupants will be displaced as a result of the blaze.

This story is still developing, ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.