Rear-end crash in Rochester injures one person

(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash in Rochester on Sunday left one person with minor injuries.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at 55th Street NW and E Frontage Road near Hwy 52.

According to Rochester police on scene, one car rear-ended a pickup truck, causing damage to both vehicles.

A flat tire can also be seen on the back of the pickup truck.

One person sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital. Mayo Clinic Ambulance did respond to the crash.

ABC 6 crews on scene witnessed the vehicle that was believed to have caused the crash be towed away from the scene. The owners of the other vehicle say they planned to call their own tow truck.

Police also swept remaining debris out of the road.

By 7:18 p.m., the scene was cleared and vehicles involved in the crash left the scene.