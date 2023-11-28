PEM teachers threaten school board with new demands after claims they are “unsupportive”

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Some teachers in the Plainview-Elgin-Millville school district are teaming up against their own school board after they say the board has not been supportive to school staff.

The union representing P.E.M. teachers say they want to stand up for themselves as they believe the school board is “out of touch, unsupportive, and highly motivated by personal agendas,” according to a statement from the union.

As a result, teachers in the union have decided, starting this Friday, they will no longer take on any duties outside of their contractual responsibilities; this includes no longer offering to substitute for each other’s classrooms or any other coverage during the school day.

The P.E.M. teachers’ union consists of more than 96% of staff in the entire district.

Some that hold positions with the union say that these concerns against school board members have been ongoing for quite some time.

The district’s superintendent, Darrin Strosahl, says he hopes that everyone can come to some sort of resolution and wants the board and staff to get along.

“In our case, we have a struggling relationship that makes it hard for everyone,” said Strosahl. “Whether you’re serving as a school board member or teaching, they’re both hard positions to be in and they both need to be supported and dedicated to working together. That’s what we’re trying to do, find a way to come together.”

Meanwhile, the teachers’ union has presented demands, including better pay, a dissolvement of the newly established “coaching committee” and a public apology to a fellow teacher and softball coach. Some teachers say the coach has been mistreated by the board for personal reasons.

Every Friday, union members say they will take additional actions until the school board “starts actively supporting out teachers, staff, and students,” according to a statement.

Strosahl says school leaders are planning to meet with union members on Dec. 4.

The superintendent remains confident that these recent actions will not affect students in the district and that staff “will work around it.”