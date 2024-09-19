Owatonna hit-and-run guilty plea accepted

ABC 6 NEWS — A suspect in a hit-and-run in Owatonna entered a guilty plea in a hit-and-run case that injured a toddler.

Scott Pfeifer, 36, will be in a Steele County courtroom today for his plea hearing.

Pfeifer pleaded guilty to one felony and one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation.

The charges stem from an incident occurring on May 21 when, according to court documents, lying in the middle of the road with a child in her arms. The woman allegedly stated that Pfeifer hit another woman who was holding the child at the time.

All parties would survive the incident, but the child did reportedly suffer extensive injuries.

The court agreed to sentence Pfeifer to no more than 60 days of jail. Restitution has yet to be determined.

During the plea hearing, Pfeifer claimed he did not believe he hit any of the pedestrians in the crosswalk. Instead, he said he believed someone had hit his car with their hand as he passed through.