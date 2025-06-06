Olmsted County leaders look into new composting concept

Composting in Olmsted County is already making a difference but a new concept could take sustainability efforts to a new level.

(ABC 6 News)- Composting in Olmsted County is already making a difference but a new concept could take sustainability efforts to a new level.

It’s in conjunction with the county and city’s participation in the University of Minnesota’s “Climate Smart” program with the Republic of Germany.

Robin Wolfram sat down with Dr. Christof Wetter of the University of Applied Sciences in Muenster, Germany and Dave Senjem of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners to discuss the new concept being considered by local leaders.