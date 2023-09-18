Olmsted County absentee voting begins September 22nd

(Olmsted County, MN) – Beginning Friday, September 22, 2023, through Monday, November 6, 2023, eligible voters in Rochester and Stewartville can vote absentee in the November 7, 2023, special election. Residents can request an absentee ballot online.

Below are several options to vote absentee during this 46-day timeframe.

Absentee by mail

You will need a witness when you vote and complete your absentee ballot. The witness can be a registered Minnesota voter or a notary. Return your ballot by mail or in person to the Olmsted County Elections Office, located at 2122 Campus Dr. SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904. Your ballot will not count if it is received after Election Day.

Absentee in person

Completed absentee ballots can be brought to the Olmsted County Elections Office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Elections Office will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023. Please note, voters in the Stewartville School District will vote absentee at the Stewartville Public Schools District Office, located at 301 2nd Street SW in Stewartville.

Completing an absentee ballot application in advance will reduce your time in line but is not required. If you are not registered to vote, you can register in person with proof of residence.

Direct balloting

Direct balloting, where eligible voters can submit their ballots directly into a tabulator or use the absentee envelopes, will occur at the following locations before the November 7 special election.

Olmsted County Elections Office Dates: October 20 – November 6, 2023. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rochester City Hall, 201 4 th St. SE in Rochester, Conference room 104. Dates: October 31 – November 6, 2023 Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday, November 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. SE in Rochester, Conference room 104. Stewartville Public Schools District Office (For voters in the Stewartville School District). Dates: October 31 – November 6, 2023 Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Monday, November 6, 2023, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



What’s on my ballot?

Enter your address into the My Ballot finder on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website to find information on what will be on the ballot for your precinct.

Questions?

Frequently asked questions about voting in Olmsted County can be found on Olmsted County’s website. Learn more about Minnesota’s new elections laws on the Secretary of State’s website.