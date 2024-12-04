Officials warn no ice is 100% safe after Olmsted County ice rescue

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Officials are warning winter recreation enthusiasts about ice safety after two teen boys got stuck in the ice at Silver Creek Reservoir in Haverhill Township Monday night.

The two boys were excited about the first freeze of winter and were ready to do some ice fishing, when shortly after 8 p.m., the ice cracked beneath them.

“Very visible against the white snow. You could see that it was large up towards the shore to our right. Went across the lake and disappeared into the darkness,” said Captain Jerry Pike with the Eyota Volunteer Fire Department.

Eyota and Dover Fire Departments, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all responded to the scene.

“It was actually a blessing that we did have the extra couple minutes driving to plan. We’ll need the ladder, we’ll need the backboard, rope bags, life vests, talking about all that. So, we got on scene and we pretty much knew what we had to do,” said Pike.

For the 20 first responders with Eyota Fire, it was the first ice rescue call they’ve ever done, and they were grateful their hard work and training paid off in the moment.

“About 8:18 we got the call, it said ice rescue. Immediately that kicks you into a whole different gear,” said Pike.

First responders got right down to business upon arriving at the scene, suiting up with all the gear they needed for the rescue.

“I used anything, any form of any sort of tool I could do to, to just sound the ice and make sure that every step that we took got us out there as safe as we could,” said Ryan Pike, Training Captain with Eyota Fire.

Eyota firefighters say the boys were out of the water in 38 minutes after their arrival. After being checked out by Mayo Ambulance, they were deemed not to be hurt and were able to go home safe and sound.

What happened to the teens is leaving some residents in the area concerned the reservoir is open too early.

“In other places they test where our ice thickness is at, and I just think that we could be a little bit more precautious and then we know we can let people out there and enjoy the fishing,” said Jennifer Lawver, who lives near the reservoir.

Officials ask everyone to remember no ice is 100% safe, so if you do choose to step foot on the frozen waters, never go alone and always wear a lifejacket.

“You never really know if the ice is safe, you can’t really tell just by just the appearance alone, or the age of the ice, or the time of year or the air temperature,” said Erich Pohl with the Rochester Fire Department. “If you are unsure, stay ashore. That’s the safest place for you.”

