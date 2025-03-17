North Star Honor Flight to make inaugural flight in April with 80+ veterans

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – North Star Honor Flight held an orientation day on Sunday for more than 80 veterans and their companions (guardians) participating in the inaugural mission of the North Star Honor Flight Network to Washington D.C. on April 23.

The flight will shepherd the (mostly Vietnam-era) vets on an eighteen-hour excursion of the nation’s capital, stopping at a number of national war memorials, including the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the National WWII Memorial and Museum, and Arlington National Cemetery.

The Northern Iowa/Southern Minnesota area was previously serviced out of LaCrosse, but the North Star hub restarted last year after being approved as a partner in the National Honor Flight Network.

“Everything is covered,” said board President Jill Klapperich. “Transportation, airplane, busses, meals, all of our stops. And that’s just our way of paying them back.”

“It’s been on my bucket list for years,” said Dan Campbell, a Vietnam vet from Forest City. “I had a thirty year career, and it was worth it.”

North Star Honor Flight is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations can be made through their website or by sending a check to North Star Honor Flight, P.O. Box 321, Adams, MN 55909. North Star Honor Flight is currently accepting applications for involvement in the program at www.northstarhonorflight.org.