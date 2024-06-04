Missouri woman charged in Freeborn County rollover crash following alleged Olmsted County DWI

(ABC 6 News) – A Missouri woman faces charges in an I-90 crash that injured two Rochester residents, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

According to court documents filed Monday, at about 6 p.m. May 31, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 in Bancroft Township, Freeborn County.

According to court documents, medical personnel removed Christine Elizabeth Flores, of Kansas City, from her Toyota while the trooper spoke to two Rochester residents in a Nissan.

According to court documents, the Rochester driver and passenger were traveling from Rochester to Albert Lea in the right lane, using cruise control, when Flores allegedly rear-ended them, sending their care into a ditch.

The driver in the Nissan was taken to the hospital with head, neck, and shoulder pain.

According to the MSP crash report, all injuries in the crash were non-life-threatening.

According to court documents, Flores told the trooper she did not know what had happened, but felt “sleepy” before the crash.

Shortly thereafter, the trooper allegedly found court paperwork showing Flores had been arrested on DWI charges in Olmsted County on Thursday, May 30.

Flores confirmed that she had been ‘found in a ditch’ and arrested Thursday.

Flores denied that she had been drinking or using drugs before the Freeborn County crash, but said she had taken several prescription medications which court documents allege could have influenced her driving.

Flores also allegedly told the trooper she had been arrested for drug possession in Wisconsin in the past.

The trooper obtained a sample of Flores’ blood for testing, according to court documents.

She was officially charged with criminal vehicular operation–bodily harm–gross negligence; as well as DWI–operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance in Freeborn County.