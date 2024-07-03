Members of Congress move to classify bald eagle as national bird

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Just in the last couple weeks, several members of Congress from both sides of the aisle have introduced new legislation that will officially designate the bald eagle as America’s national bird.

Unlike the national mammal, the bison, or the national tree, the oak, the bald eagle does not actually hold the title of national bird.

Instead, it is designated as the national symbol, a qualification that the National Eagle Center has been looking to change.

Many people would likely be surprised that the bald eagle isn’t already the national bird, but Director of Advancement and Marketing Communications for the center Ed Hahn says it isn’t all that shocking.

“It’s a very understandable position to be in,” he said. “When we come up in school or just living our lives, there’s eagle iconography and imagery pretty much everywhere we look in our society, even if we don’t realize it.”

The National Eagle Center is playing a small part in getting the bald eagle the recognition it deserves, thanks to the efforts of one particularly fanatic collector, Preston Cook.

“(He) has made it his life’s ambition and work to collect all things eagle related,” Hahn said.

Over the last 50 years, Cook has meticulously collected over 25,000 objects featuring the image of the bald eagle, a small portion of which is now on display.

For those who work at the center, the effort isn’t as superficial as just a name.

“I think it’s just, it’s the right thing to do because it is so important both ecologically and historically to our culture,” Hahn said.

The National Eagle Center continues to educate its visitors on the history and importance of eagles in the United States.

For more information on how you can help get the bald eagle officially recognized as the national bird, visit their website here.