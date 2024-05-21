Mayor Norton proclaims Monday as ‘FAITH! Heart Health Day’

Monday was a special day for Rochester and those who participate in FAITH! (Fostering African-American Improvements in Total Health.)

(ABC 6 News) – Monday was a special day for Rochester and those who participate in FAITH! (Fostering African-American Improvements in Total Health.)

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton proclaimed it ‘FAITH! Heart Health Day.’ Speakers had a chance to share how they are working to improve cardiovascular health in the black community. Particularly, focusing on African-American churches made up of mostly women.

“So African-Americans face the highest level of cardiovascular disparities here in our state and heart health as well. We want to make sure that everyone in our state has the ability to obtain the highest level of heart health. That’s what heart health and equity are about,” said Dr. LaPrincess Brewer, the founding director of FAITH!

FAITH! says it wants to continue to promote heart health and break down health disparities.