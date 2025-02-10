Mayo cardiologist warns women of heart disease

February is American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association, along with cardiologist Dr. LaPrincess Brewer, are spreading the news: heart disease is the number one killer of women.

“Unfortunately,” said Brewer, “Most African American women either aren’t fully aware or don’t fully understand that heart disease is their biggest health threat, but it kills more African American women than all cancers combined.”

Brewer on Sunday Feb 9, in support of “National Wear Red Day” joined the Christway Full Gospel Church and Peace United Church of Christ in leading congregants to wear red in support of heart-healthy habits.

“Knowing your risk factors; high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity,” said Brewer. “Also some that are not talked about as often, like poor sleep and high stress.”

Brewer is the founder of FAITH! (Fostering African-American Improvement in Total Health) Program, a cardiovascular health promotion initiative grounded in faith and spirituality to advocate for health equity for African-Americans in Minnesota.

