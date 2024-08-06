Mandating the Neck Guard

As of August 1, the neck guard mandate for youth hockey is now official, a move hastened in the wake of Adam Johnson’s death, but it’s a welcome one nonetheless.

David B., a young defenseman for the Rochester Bandits, likes the guards, noting how their flexibility allows him to adjust as he prefers. “Most of them, they’re like — it’s comfortable and they’re like — I can make it how tight and loose I want it,” he further explained.

While many young players have worn a guard for some time, it wasn’t something that caught on right away for others.

Aiden Hookey, an incoming freshman at John Marshall High School, remembers not liking neck guards in his past. But over time, he has started to accept it, especially as he enters the prep scene.

“I’m going to start wearing it more and more,” Hookey continued. “Getting used to it though, for the regular season. I’m good to go.”

“I think because when people are younger, they don’t really realize it,” Hookey added about understanding the risks of hockey as he ages. “But now when people start to get older, more physical stuff will start to happen more.”

Some players have said the guards were commonplace before the mandate, so why did it take until recently to become official?

“I think it’s been in the works for quite a while,” Aiden’s father Shawn mentioned. “But again, I think the recent activities and recent injuries that have happened have really spearheaded it to bring that to a mandate here in the American states.”

Regardless of how the mandate has arrived, just about everyone agrees this is the right move. Hockey continues to be both a speedy and intense sport, all that matters is the safety of the players.

“I do think we’ve come a long way and I think just as we keep kind of playing and finding those things,” Zach Bartosh, an assistant coach with Lourdes Boys Hockey, reflected. “But I do think for the most part, hockey does a really good job keeping kids safe out there. And we’re not seeing injuries like we necessarily used to.”