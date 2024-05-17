Man running halfway across the country makes a stop in Rochester

Two endurance athletes are running across the United States in support of cancer patients. One, Roman Bermo, started his journey in New York and made a stop at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Rochester Thursday night.

Bermo has been running for 46 years with 22 of those years being in honor of cancer patients. The American Cancer Society employee started his run on April 2 and is set to finish on June 2. He describes his journey as someone’s cancer journey.

“We thought of the first day, April 2, the 31 miles per day, and the 1,800 miles we’re going to be running as the cancer journey, the treatment. Then, June 2, which is National Cancer Survivor’s Day, the survivorship. So we try to bring awareness and hope to those that stay in the Hope Lodges,” Bermo tells ABC 6.

When he and the other athlete meet in Omaha at the Hope Lodge, they will finish the last few miles with cancer survivors. Both are running an average of 31 miles a day and are set to make it to Omaha on June 2.