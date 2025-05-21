Local schools relieved by extra funding to summer unemployment insurance

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Though the Minnesota legislature adjourned Monday night without a finalized budget, it did pass some key education bills before the session concluded.

One of those bills moved funding from other projects to grant an additional $100 million to the summer unemployment insurance program for part-time school employees, such as paraeducators, custodians and lunch workers.

The extra funding gives some relief, not just for those hourly workers, but also school districts around the state who are already struggling to balance the books.

“Last summer Albert Lea schools, the between term unemployment, so that’s unemployment over the summer months, was about $310,000, and this year we’re projecting to see that or more,” said ALPS Executive Director of Finance and Operations, Paul Durbahn.

With a tight budget at the Capitol, the costly program and the possibility of leaving that burden on the schools, sparked much debate in the final days of the session.

“Giving this long runway will give school districts the time to plan for this ultimately in the future where it will be something that they have in their budgets, but not something that will immediately take out from their bottom line,” said Rep. Andy Smith (DFL-Rochester).

Opponents say the high price tag is only going to hurt our children’s education in the long-term if districts have to make cuts to staff and programs to find the money for the program.

“I think if people don’t want that kind of job, or they need more, they need to make more money for their family, then they shouldn’t go into that,” said Rep. Peggy Bennett (R-Albert Lea).

Albert Lea Interim Superintendent David Krenz acknowledges programs like the summer unemployment insurance are dreamt up at the capitol with good intentions, but says a lot of the time, lawmakers forget who ends up footing the bill.

However, the additional funds going toward the program will help the district continue to be reimbursed for these costs, so finding the money for it won’t have to factor into next year’s financial planning.

“It’s a tremendous help because on one side we were anticipating a reduction in that area, and the news that we got that they’re actually adding money it really is significant,” said Krenz.

Krenz and Durbahn say Albert Lea is in a good place financially right now after significant cuts were recently made to the budget, but declining enrollment and increased costs are still looming over future budget talks.

Despite the additional money for summer unemployment insurance, state funding is still set to expire in 2028. At that point, districts will be on their own to come up with money for the program.