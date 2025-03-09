Local activist group celebrates International Women’s Day with film screening

International Women's Day Film

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Solidarity with Palestine celebrated International Women’s Day festivities with a film screening of Nalia and the Uprising.

Members of the community gathered at the Rochester Public Library to view the documentary about the story of a young women in Gaza.

The goal was to celebrate the power, strength and solidarity of women, and shed light on some of the challenges women face in other areas of the world.

“People in Palestine, their land has been taken away from them so that’s the message. The message is stand up, fight back, which is a message that resonates here in Rochester with some of the current situation,” said Deah Kinion, from Rochester Solidarity with Palestine.

International Women’s Day is not the only time women are celebrated in March, as it’s a full month-long celebration.

Kinion said she hopes to see more women’s programming as March rolls on in order to continue to spread the word.