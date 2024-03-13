Law enforcement searching for missing 12-year-old

ABC 6 NEWS — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Bentley, a 12-year-old who went missing from his Stewartville home around 8 P.M. last night.

According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, he was last seen with black rimmed glasses, a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants, gray flip flops and a red BMX bike.

If anyone has seen Bentley, or has information on his location, they’re encouraged to call dispatch at 9-1-1 or (507) 328-6800.